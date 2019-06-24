Pamela Ann McFadden, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attached a police officer while she was conducting an investigation at a home on Gaddy Drive.

Reports said that McFadden resisted being detained and proceeded to place her hands around the throat of the police officer in an effort to choke her out.

Reports added that McFadden pulled the officer’s radio out of her ear while she began to fight with her.

Several children witnessed the alleged attack.

McFadden is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, felony obstruction, disorderly conduct and cruelty to children.