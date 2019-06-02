Regina Haynes, 48 of Rome, was arrested this week when reports said she attacked a 76 year-old woman after she was caught going through her purse in an attempt to find money.

Reports said that after the victim saw what Haynes was doing, confronted her and as the result she was shoved to the ground. The victim then called for help. When the helper arrived he told police that he saw Haynes laying on the floor.

After notifying police, reports said Haynes refused to comply with officers commands and began to leave the scene of the incident.

The incident occurred at a home on Branham Avenue.

Haynes is charged with battery, exploitation of disabled or elderly and obstruction.