Rome Police have asked for the communities assistance in identitying and locating a person who shot another man in a vehicle on Hardey Avenue.

Reports said that officers were dispatched to the store around 5 pm Wednedsay after they were notieid of a person driving toward the hospital who had been shot in the back.

Officers located the vehicle at the Market on Second Avenue gas station with 2 obvious wounds to the back and multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

The shooter(s) are unknown at this time.

The victim is a 21 year old male, Qualin Finley, of a Polk County address.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.