Charles Allen Brock, 47 of Cartersville, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with a stolen Jeep Wranger.

Reports said that the Jeep was stolen from the Walmart parking lot in Trion.

Officers found the Jeep at a location on Firetower Road and used DNA from the vehicle to identity Brock as the suspect.

The truck was reported stolen back on November 8, 2015.

Brock is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.