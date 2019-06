Jamie Lee Busby, 35 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked a 15 year-old teen at a home on Avenue E.

Reports said that Busby punched the teen in the face, which caused his nose to bleed.

Police went on to say that Busby proceeded to push a female witness against a chain fence.

Busby is charged with simple battery, cruelty children causing excessive pain, and third degree cruelty to children.