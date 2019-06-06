Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Matt Arthur has appointed a new president to lead Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Dr. Heidi Popham, Executive Vice President at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, has been named President of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

“Dr. Popham is a strong leader for Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” said TCSG Commissioner Matt Arthur. “Her years of experience in technical education certainly equip her for the job, but it’s her passion for students and her commitment to developing a workforce within the community that make her the right choice to lead Georgia Northwestern Technical College going forward.”

Dr. Heidi Popham has worked for Georgia Northwestern Technical College for more than 23 years. Her career at the college began when she was hired as the Executive Assistant to the President. Since then, Popham gained significant leadership experience having held positions as Director of Institutional Effectiveness, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, and in her latest role as Executive Vice President.

“I am honored to be chosen as Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s next president,” said Popham. “This college is a tremendous asset to the community and I intend to build on its legacy of providing northwest Georgia with a skilled workforce that meets the needs of the 21st century economy.”

Popham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Management from Covenant College, a Master of Education degree from the University of Georgia, and a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Georgia. Popham will assume her new role effective June 16th.

The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia approved Commissioner Arthur’s appointment of Dr. Heidi Popham on Thursday, June 6th in Atlanta.