Tori Christen Corrado, 23 of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested after a traffic stop at the intersection of Ga 20 and Chateau Drive led police to find drugs.

Reports said that officers found a small amount of marijuana and vape cartridges containing THC oil.

Police said that the amount of THC oil was more than for personal usage.

Corrado is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute.