Earlier this week Adairsville Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 140 close to the I-75 on ramp. According to a press release, the traffic stop was made due to the tag showing the vehicle was a Ford Explorer when it was, in fact, a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police contacted the driver Roger Bailey, age 31, of Plainville, GA

According to Adairsville Police reports, Bailey did not have the proper paperwork for the vehicle. He was also driving with a suspended license. A search of the vehicle after his arrest resulted in finding Methamphetamine, two devices used to smoke Methamphetamine, numerous plastic baggies, and a .22 derringer pistol. Bailey was arrested and transported to the Bartow County Jail without further incident. He faces the following charges:

16-13-30(a) Meth Possession of Methamphetamine

40-5-121(A) 1st Driving while License Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense

40-2-5 Concealing Identity of a Vehicle

16-13-32.2 Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects

16-11-106 Possession of a Firearm or Knife during Commission or Attempt to Commit certain Felonies

40-2-20 Failure to Register Vehicle

From WBHF Radio