Tawaina Lashun Chubbs, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after she was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt and then proceeded to give police a fake name and date of birth.

Reports said that Chubbs lied in order to avoid arrest, given she was driving on a suspended license.

Police later discovered that she had signed the ticket with her daughter’s name and identity.

Chubbs is charged first degree forgery, identity fraud, giving false information to police, driving on a suspended license and seat belt violation.