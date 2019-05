Rita Marie Webb, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she lied to police about being hit by a cr.

Reports said that Webb told police that Luther Webb hit her with a truck at a location on Spider Webb Drive last July.

However, reports added that Webb later told the DA that she lied about the incident. An investigation was launched and it was discovered that Rita had indeed lied about the incident.

She was charged with the false report of a crime.