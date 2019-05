Crystal Marie Mitchell, 34 of Rome, is facing charges after deputies said she was found with a cigarette pack containing meth and a syringe in her bra while inside the jail.

Reports said that Mitchell had been taken into custody for trespassing on Rome Housing Authority property.

Police said that Mitchell had been previously banned from the property.

Mitchell is charged with criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs.