Heather Adrienne Shelley, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she jaywalked on Martha Berry Blvd at Coligni Way.

Reports said that the police officer observed Shelley attempting to walk across the road without yielding to traffic.

Police went on to state that she then attempted to cross in the middle of the roadway on Horseleg Creek.

Crossing a roadway elsewhere than a crosswalk.