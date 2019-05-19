Rome Police are investigating a shooting that occured on Saturday in Garden Lakes.

Reports said that just after midnight police were disptached to Shoreline Drive in reponse to a 2013 blue Nissan Rogue being in a ditch.

When they arrived they found the vehicle unoccupied and later located a female at a nearby home.

The woman was reportedly bleeding from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim, 25-year-old Keana Tiara Harper of Rome, was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery. At the time of this release she was in critical but stable condition.

This is an active criminal investigation and nothing further can released at this time. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Aaron Thacker at the Rome Police Department at (706) 238-5111.