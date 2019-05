Nathan Daniel Hulsey, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole a 1993 Dodge Dakota from a location on North Broad Street.

Reports said that the theft occurred back on May 9th.

Reports added that Hulsey stole the truck from someone he once had a relationship with. However, they stated that that the couple had been separated for several months before the theft occurred

Hulsey is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and theft by shoplifting.