Moses Albert Denton, 32 of Rome, was arrested at the Community Kitchen on Calhoun Avenue after reports said he attacked a 61 year-old man.

Reports stated that Denton hit the man with an open palm, which resulted in the man bleeding from the mouth. Denton is then accused of yelling profanities which placed the victim, as well as employees in fear of their safety.

Denton is charged with battery and disorderly conduct.