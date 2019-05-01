Thomas Joseph Williams, 20 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he hit a female juvenile and then threw her to the ground.

Reports added that Williams then hit a man in the head numerous times before threatening to kill three others.

Police went on to say that Williams chased one of the victims with a knife.

The incident occurred at a home on Horseleg Creek Road.

Williams is charged with two counts of simple battery, three counts terroristic threats and acts and and one count 3rd degree cruelty to children.