Julia Krieger, 23, and Desmond Lee Whipple Sr, 35, both of Rome, were arrested when they are accused of trespassing in another’s tent on East 20th Street.

Reports said that while being taken into custody they were found with methamphetamine, marijuana a digital scale and over 100 syringes along with a used glass smoking pipe containing drug residue.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and criminal trespass.