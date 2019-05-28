Early this Gordon county deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Landing Drive near Resaca in response to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 63 year old woman who’d sustained several stab/cut wounds and other injuries. The victim was removed from the scene via ambulance and transported to a local hospital where she remains. Deputies arrested a man believed to be her son, one Donald Dwayne Oliver, age 46, of 172 Landing Drive, at the residence without incident. He was taken to the county jail.

Detectives recovered the knife believed to have been involved in this incident, and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the crime. Detectives believe that alcohol may have played a role in this event. Oliver has been charged with Aggravated Assault and the investigation is continuing.