Allyn Charles Franklin Jr, 40 of Decatur, was arrested at his father’s home in Rome this week after reports said he opened fire on his home with numerous individuals standing outside.

Reports added that Franklin also broke a door to the home while engaged in a dispute.

Authorities went on to say that Franklin also used profane language while standing outside.

Franklin is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and criminal trespass.