Brooklyn Nicole Babb, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly was caught shoplifting over $500 in merchandise from CVS on Maple Avenue.

Reports said that Babb was confronted in the parking lot of the store after passing all checkout points. They added that Babb then returned the items to the store.

However, the store filed a report and Babb was taken into custody this week.

The theft occurred back on March 25th.

Babb is charged with felony shoplifting.