Elizabeth Anna Hendrix, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she entered a home on West Drive on April 4th and stole a Playstation 4 Pro, a PS4 game and Xanax tablets.

The total amount of items stolen was listed at $440.

Police added that Hendrix then sold the PS4 to a pawn shop for $125.

Reports went on to state that Hendrix used a spare key that she had seen the victim use before.

Hendrix is charged with first degree burglary, theft by taking and theft by deception.