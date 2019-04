Eric Ryan Millsap, 26 of Rome, was arrested at the Economy Inn after he allegedly threatened a woman on Facebook after having a TPO placed on him.

Reports said that Millsap told the woman “you dirth bit** for taking that TPO out on me, Imma get you and your kids. You better watch out with yo police ass”.

The TPO had been taken out on April 18th and the threat occurred later that day.

Millsap is charged with aggravated stalking and terroristic threats and acts.