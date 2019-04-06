Cory Trevor Brock, 42 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he returned unpurchased merchandise to Fred’s on Redmond Circle.

Reports said that Brock received money for the items he never purchased back on September 26, 2018.

Officers stated that while taking Brock into custody on Flannery and King Streets this week they found a bag of suspected meth and a glass smoking pipe.

Brock is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, theft by taking, failure to appear and probation violation.