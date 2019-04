Two Cartersville residents, David Chad Crowe, 40, and Amy Leanna Hall, 39, were jailed in Rome, after they were accused of entering a home in Lindale without permission and then proceeded to attempt to leave when police arrived.

Reports added that while taking the couple into custody police found marijuana, rolling papers and a grinder in their possession.

Both are charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, criminal trespass and criminal attempt to commit a felony.