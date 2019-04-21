Shaquinne Tyrone Gallimare, 31 of Atlanta, was jailed following a traffic stop at the intersection of East 8th and Lee Avenue after a K9 dog detected drugs from his vehicle.

Reports said that a search of the vehicle led police to find two ounces of marijuana hidden in the steering column. They also located numerous plastic baggies and a scale.

During the stop police added that Gallimare gave them a fake name and signed the citation with the fake name as well.

Gallimare is charged with two counts purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving a vehicle on a suspended registration, giving false information to police, two counts forgery and driving on a suspended license.