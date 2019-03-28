Tammy Renee Horton, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she wrecked a car that she had promised to, but never did, pay for.

Reports said that Horton purchased a 2012 Nissan Versa but never paid for the car, nor did she return it after being requested to do so.

Police went on to state that Horton wrecked the car and then proceeded to file an insurance claim on it. Police added that Horton then concealed the identity of the vehicle in an effort to not have it found.

Horton is charged with destroy/remove/conceal or deal with property subject to security interest.