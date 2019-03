Summer Dae Hamilton, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found with a large quantity of meth that was packed for distribution.

Reports said that during a traffic stop at the intersection of US 27 and John Davenport Drive police located a bag of suspected meth and digital scales containing white residue.

Hamilton is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related obejcts and probation violation.