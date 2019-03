Roy Lee Pitts III, 28 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he attacked a 49 year-old man.

Reports said that Pitts hit the man numerous times in the head and body with his hands and feet, causing cuts to the victim’s knees, face, neck and hands.

Reports stated that the victim kept trying to get up but Pitts continued to beat him down.

The incident occurred at a home on Burnett Ferry Road.

Pitts is charged with simple battery.