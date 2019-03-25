Floyd County police have identified a man killed over the weekend in a single car accident as that of 59 year-old Jeffery Wayne Davis, of Rome,

Reports said that it appeared as if Davis went off an embankment toward a body of water on Graham Road off Blacks Bluff Road in northeast Cave Spring.

Officers added that it appeared as if Davis fell into the water when he attempted to get out of his car.

Police were dispatched to the scene just before midnight Sunday by a caller who said they found Davis unresponsive.