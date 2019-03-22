The Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Taskforce seized drugs and weapons today during a raid in North Floyd County. Totals include: $14,420 cash, 5.84 pounds of marijuana, 4 rifles, 4 pistols and prescription pills.
