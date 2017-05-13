Cedartown Man Pushes Loss Prevention Officer While Shoplifting

William Wayne Welchel, 28 of Cedartown, was arrested on Friday pushed a loss prevention officer while attempting to shoplift at Belk’s inside Mount Berry Square Mall in Rome Friday.
Welchel is charged with battery and theft by shoplifting.
William Wayne Welchel, 28 of Cedartown, was arrested on Friday pushed a loss prevention officer while attempting to shoplift at Belk’s inside Mount Berry Square Mall in Rome Friday.
Welchel is charged with battery and theft by shoplifting.
2014 Powered By Micro Plus Inc.