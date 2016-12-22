Calhoun Man Charged with Murdering his Wife

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Trimble Hollow Road in response to a report of a death. Upon arrival, the deputies met with a man who told them he’d arrived at his home and found his wife dead. The deceased was identified as one Annie Carringer, age 33. Sheriff’s detectives were sent to the residence to initiate an investigation, along with the Coroner. The Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 1 Crime Scene Unit spent several hours at the scene searching the premises and collecting physical evidence as detectives located and questioned witnesses. The body was sent to the State Crime Laboratory in Decatur, Georgia to undergo post-mortem examination.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s detectives arrested and charged the husband of the deceased, Jonathan Carringer, age 33, of 275 Trimble Hollow Road with Murder. He is currently lodged in the county jail awaiting appearance in court.