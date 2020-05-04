Are you running out of ways to keep your kids occupied while everyone is safe at home during the pandemic? Why not use this opportunity to teach them a bit about money? Whether that be giving them household chores or helping them find a summer job, now is the time!

What Dave Ramsey has to say about kids and money…

Teach kids about money as young as pre-school age and no later than third grade. Just think about it: if your kids can grasp this money stuff early on, they’ll avoid many of the pitfalls later. After all, it’s better for little Billy to make a $10 mistake now than a $10,000 mistake later!

Start paying them a commission for chores they do around the house.

Typically, $1.00 per completed chore is sufficient with a list of five or six chores each week. Remember that each child is going to respond differently. Just keep evaluating your child’s maturity level and make sure their chores are age-appropriate.

Do not give them an allowance.

After all, what are you making an allowance for? You don’t want to have the kind of kids who think money grows on trees, do you? Don’t set them up for frustration and unrealistic expectations. And don’t miss out on the teachable moments that come when you give them a commission instead of an allowance.

Send them off to work.

Kids need to understand what a little dirt under the fingernails means. Delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, or working at a concession stand are some appropriate jobs they can handle. Now is a great time to start planning out what a small summer job might look like once it is safe to move about more.

Guiding your children in the choices they make with money is HUGE! The lessons you teach them as they earn money and learn to spend, save and give will lay an influential foundation for their lives. Remember, if you don’t teach your kids how to handle money, someone else will.

To read about more financial advice from Dave Ramsey, visit www.daveramsey.com.