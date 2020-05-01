Governor Brian P. Kemp, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) urge all Georgians to continue to follow safe daily habits to reduce our risk of exposure to COVID-19 and keep the virus from spreading. Wear a face covering in public settings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.

Full numbers report here https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report

A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult, such as in the grocery store, picking up food at a restaurant, or riding public transportation and especially in areas of widespread community transmission of COVID-19. Cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has easy-to-follow instructions on how to make a low-cost cloth face covering. Cloth face coverings should allow for breathing without restriction, cover the nose and mouth, and be laundered and machine dried after use. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The use of cloth face coverings does not take the place of social distancing. Stay at least six feet from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places, and avoid mass gatherings.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer – at least 60% alcohol – when soap and water are not readily available. Practice good health hygiene, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Today Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded the many public health officials, frontline healthcare workers, private sector and university partners who are working around the clock to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Georgia. Over the last week, Georgia more than doubled the number of tests reported in the previous week.

“I want to thank our many partners in this fight for their incredible work to increase access to COVID-19 testing across the state,” said Governor Kemp. “Thanks to Georgia’s partnership with our university system, the private sector, and local public health officials, we ended April by setting a single day testing record, reporting over 20,000 tests on April 30 alone. This is great progress for our state, but we refuse to rest on our laurels. In the days ahead, we will continue to increase access to coronavirus testing across Georgia.”

In March, the State of Georgia announced an unprecedented partnership with the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University to process over 3,000 samples a day. Since that time, the state has also partnered with companies like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and eTrueNorth to launch drive-thru testing sites throughout metro Atlanta and deploy mobile testing units to areas with limited access.

Augusta University has launched a 24/7 screening app available to all Georgians on their smartphones to streamline screening and access to tests for symptomatic Georgians and asymptomatic frontline workers. The university is also helping to alleviate supply chain burdens and reduce Georgia’s dependence on vendors and governmental entities for testing supplies by 3-D printing test swabs from the Dental College of Georgia’s innovation lab.

Thanks to these efforts and the hard work of many, Georgia closed the month of April reporting a single day record of 20,675 tests reported. Georgia Department of Public Health specimen collections are up 64% in the last week, and the state currently has fifty-nine active designated testing sites. A map of all COVID-19 testing locations can be viewed here.

“We have the capacity, we have the bandwidth, and now we need the patients,” said Kemp. “I encourage Georgians who are experiencing symptoms as well as asymptomatic medical workers, critical infrastructure workers, law enforcement, first responders, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities to schedule a screening through the AU Health ExpressCare app and visit one the state’s more than fifty active testing sites if necessary. We will continue to work diligently to innovate and increase testing in Georgia, and together, we will win this fight.”