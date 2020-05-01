Following Governor Kemp’s recent announcements regarding guidance for business re-openings, Coosa Valley Credit Union plans to reopen all branch office lobbies and serve members in a limited capacity beginning Monday, May 18. Until that time, the credit union will continue offering expanded drive thru services, as well as curbside and appointment services.



“We feel continuing to keep our lobbies closed until May 18 is the best way to protect both our employees and our members, while still meeting the financial needs of our members. While this is our plan at this time, we will continue to carefully evaluate guidance from public health officials and the trend with COVID-19 cases in our communities. Should our current plan change before our target re-opening date of May 18, we will provide updates on our website and social media pages,” says CEO Andy F. Harris.



Harris continues, “The health and well-being of our members and employees remains a top priority as we continue to practice appropriate social distancing measures. Even after we open our lobbies, we still encourage members to use the drive thru whenever possible, and will offer expanded services that are not normally offered through our drive thru”. In addition, the credit union is taking the following steps to ensure the safety of members and employees when inside our lobbies:

• Once lobbies are opened, only five members will be allowed inside at one time.

• Plexiglass shields have been installed in each teller window and member service desk.

• Appropriate social distancing floor markers have been installed to ensure everyone remains 6’

apart. This includes in lobby waiting areas, teller lines and member service offices.

• All employees will be required to wear masks.

• Restrooms will be closed the public.

• Additional cleaning and fogging will be done nightly, above and beyond normal cleaning

procedures.



The credit union encourages members to use remote services whenever possible. The contact center stands ready to help with most any financial need during regular business hours, and online services and audio response systems are available 24/7 for routine transactions and account maintenance.



