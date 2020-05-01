The Berry College Charter School of Education recently received a perfect review and was re-accredited by the state of Georgia.

Colleges who educate future teachers are evaluated every seven years by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. There are 19 certification areas at both the undergraduate and graduate level and Berry passed every area with flying colors, said Berry Education Dean Jackie McDowell.

McDowell said in all her years, she has never seen a perfect compliance report.

“We met standards with strengths in the area of the way we work with schools and communities,” she added.

The report, released Jan. 9, 2020, said the “EPP (Education Preparation Program) has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the co-creation of clinical experiences with P-12 partners… For example, both the Berry College Elementary and Middle School, and the Early Learning Center at Anna K. Davie Elementary School, demonstrate systemic inter-organizational collaboration with local area stakeholders to create authentic learning and mutually beneficial educational experiences for both P-12 students and teacher candidates.

“The natural science and nursing majors regularly utilize existing partnerships between the teaching program and lab schools in ways that benefit both teacher candidates and P-12 students in providing high quality alternative programming.”

Three additional examples of note are: the required Maymester cultural immersion experience allows students to experience a dynamically different culture than their own, the blended curricular methods courses and timely and intensive support provided by Autism Endorsement faculty in clinical settings.

“These are examples of where they said we are absolutely exemplary,” McDowell said.

State officials interviewed faculty, students, principals and superintendents among others. Armuchee High Principal John Rhodarmer earned his Ed.S. in Educational Leadership at Berry.

“It provided me with tremendous opportunities to establish a solid foundation for leadership,” Rhodarmer said. “I continue to communicate with members from my cohort, my program established mentors, and Berry faculty members to provide the most up to date information and experiences for the students and faculties that we currently serve.”

Berry’s teacher program partners with private and public school districts in nine northwest Georgia counties: Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Chattooga, Catoosa, Gordon, Walker, Cobb and Cherokee.

“I want them all to know how well we did and how we appreciate them,” McDowell added. “This is a huge accomplishment and this is a validation for everybody who took part in this.”