Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Walgreens will open a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site at one of their locations in Alpharetta beginning Friday, April 24. Testing at this location is available by appointment only, and only to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The site will be able to conduct up to 150 tests per day.

“Through leveraging innovative partnerships in our university system and across the private sector, we remain laser-focused on ensuring that Georgia continues to aggressively ramp up testing as we begin safely reopening our economy,” said Governor Kemp. “Walgreens is a great partner in that effort, and I am grateful for their support to expand testing capacity in the metro area. I encourage all Georgians in the region who feel they are experiencing symptoms to log on and schedule an appointment.”

“The opening of a new COVID-19 testing site in Alpharetta is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” said Jon Reitz, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working with Governor Kemp and Georgia officials as part of this critical effort, and in further collaboration with local, state and federal officials.”

Testing will be conducted outdoors at the Walgreens located at 11855 Jones Bridge Road, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test. Testing at this location is available by appointment only, and only to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In order to receive a test, individuals must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility available at Walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. All drive-thru testing is being conducted outside and patients are instructed to not leave their vehicles. This site is part of Walgreens’ ongoing effort to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing and community resources. The testing site will be open seven days a week, by appointment only, 9 AM to 5