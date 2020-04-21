The victim of a mobile home fire in Cedar Bluff occurring over the weekend has died as result of injuries sustained in the blaze.

The Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Centre and Broomtown Fire Departments were called to a residence located on Railroad Avenue in Cedar Bluff just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night – firefighters arrived on the scene to find a mobile home and an adjacent outbuilding heavily engulfed in flames.

The victim was found lying on the ground outside of the home as firefighters arrived, suffering from 3rd Degree burns. Floyd EMS medics took the man, identified as 55 year old Royce McDaniel of Cedar Bluff, to a landing zone at Cedar Bluff High School where he was airlifted to a burn unit at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham.

Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton said that McDaniel succumbed to his injuries late Monday morning.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators investigated the fire. Chief Investigator Michael Green said that the fire was deemed not intentional and that there is no further investigation.

Cherokee County EMA Officials, Cedar Bluff and Centre Police also responded to provide assistance.

Photos courtesy of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

WEIS radio