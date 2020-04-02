Vickie Dorsey Williams, age 66 of Calhoun, GA passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Vickie was born on October 26, 1953 in Gordon County, GA to the late Cale Vance Dorsey and Lois Holbert Dorsey. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by: her husband, Billy Wayne Williams; and sister, Gail Dorsey. Vickie was employed by P&R Auto Sales.

Vickie is survived by: her two daughters, Christy Singleton of Calhoun and April Wooten of Calhoun; step-son, Isaac Williams of Cartersville; step-daughter, Candace Scearce of Lincoln, AL; sister, Ricki Walraven; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah, Lane, Grant, Gibson, Toby, and Aria; great-grandchild, Ira June; and several nieces and nephews who she adored.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta at 3525 Piedmont Road, Building 5, Suite 215, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Vickie Dorsey Williams.

