The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) will meet Tuesday, April 14th, and will be asked to approve a recommendation of no tuition increase for the 2020-2021 academic year.

If approved, there will be no increase for any USG student. Students will pay the same tuition rates at all 26 USG institutions for the 2020-2021 academic year as they do now for the current 2019-2020 academic year.

“One of the University System of Georgia’s top priorities is affordability, and that has never been more important than now for our students and their families,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “We are all trying to navigate an extraordinary time. It is more critical than ever for our institutions to provide a quality education while maintaining the affordability and accessibility that helps more Georgians attain a college degree and find success in the workforce.”

If approved, the University System would have limited tuition increases among USG institutions to an average 0.9% annually for the past five years, well below the rate of inflation. This would be the third time in five years there has been no tuition increase across the University System.

No increase in tuition would also allow USG to continue to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among peer public higher education systems. Out of the 16 states that make up the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), USG has the fourth lowest in-state tuition and fees for undergraduates at four-year institutions.

Additionally, only a minimal number of fees will be considered for approval and will be related to debt payments or contractual obligations.

“USG continues to do all we can to ensure the cost of our colleges and universities remains among the lowest of our peers, while keeping a sharp focus on providing students with a high-quality, affordable and accessible experience,” Chairman Sachin Shailendra said. “I support the recommendation of Chancellor Wrigley and know that the Board will support and approve it at our meeting on Tuesday.” Tuition rates for each institution may be found here.