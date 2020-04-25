The Department of Public Health issued the latest numbers of COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and according to reports two more Floyd County residents have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to ten. In total, 131 Floyd Countians have tested positive.

The report went on to state that Rome Health and Rehabilitation on Redmond Road list 22 residents who have tested positive for COVID, as well as 35 staff members. Four residents have died as a result of the disease.

Other long term care facilities reported at least one staff COVID-19 infection to the Department of Community Health: Winthrop Health and Rehab on Chateau Drive, Seven Hills Place on Technology Parkway, PruittHealth – Rome on Three Mile Road, Fifth Avenue Healthcare on Fifth Avenue, Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center on Moran Lake Road and Chulio Health and Rehab on Chulio Road.

The report stated none of the listed facilities had a resident test positive for the disease.

Other nearby counties

♦ Gordon County has 75 reported cases with 10 deaths.

♦ Polk County has 42 reported cases and 0 deaths.

♦ Chattooga County has 13 reported cases and 1 death.