Two Floyd County high school juniors have been selected to participate in the 2020 Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) this summer. Floyd County Schools is proud to congratulate Alexia Fowler and Hayden Robinson! Both students are juniors at Model High School and will concentrate on Communicative Arts.

Pepperell High School junior Carter Nelson was selected as an alternate at the state level. His concentration is Music Voice: Tenor. In the event someone chooses not to accept their invitation to GHP as a finalist, an alternate has the potential to be invited. Alternates are not chosen based on their school district. If a finalist declines to attend an alternate is potentially selected due to a number of factors.

According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, the state-level process was very competitive this year. Of the 3,100 nominees, approximately 1,400 students were selected for an interview at the state level. Fowler, Robinson, and Carter were three of Floyd County’s six semi-finalists who completed state interviews in February. The students selected to attend GHP demonstrate superior skills in the area of their nomination.

“We are extremely proud of these students. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for selected students. They will be instructed by experts in their field and collaborate with other talented students like themselves,” said McCall Govignon, Director of Advanced Academics and Assessment for Floyd County Schools.

According to a letter from GHP officials, they have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and its potential impact on GHP 2020. Since GHP is not scheduled to begin until mid-June, officials believe this provides them with time to evaluate options and they have not made any decision to cancel this summer’s program at this time.

“We know that many students worked hard over their entire careers for the opportunity to attend our program, and we will do everything possible to make GHP happen in some form; however, we will not make any decision that will put our students or staff in danger,” stated GHP Manager Richard Parmer.

Traditionally, the Georgia GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders. Governor’s Honors will take place on the campus of Berry College for the fourth time this summer. There is no cost to attend GHP. Tuition, room, and board are covered under appropriations made by the Georgia General Assembly.