Two people were pronounced dead on scene Tuesday afternoon following a two vehicle collision on Redmond Circle.

According to Rome Police Sgt. Brandon Pledger, a northbound F-350, belonging to WC Timber, crossed the center line and struck a southbound G-series Infinity car head-on. The Infinity had Alabama tags.

One person was trapped in the vehicle for nearly an hour following the wreck.

The Infinity rolled and was set ablaze.

A dog in the Infinity was also killed in the accident.

The driver of the F-350 was “ok” according to Pledger.

Charges are pending following the conclusion of a crime scene reconstruction done by the GBI.

Both lanes were closed for several hours.

Check back later as additional details are released.