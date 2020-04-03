On Thursady April 2, 2020 a Chattooga county deputy was traveling North on Highway 27 in the Pennville area when a vehicle passed him in the turn lane traveling at a high rate of speed. After being passed the deputy attempted to catch the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

The deputy was unable to catch the vehicle. The deputy was only able to keep the vehicle in sight due to his high rate of speed. As the subjects vehicle reached the bridge in Trion it appears that the subject shot himself causing his vehicle to cross from the northbound lane of traffic into the southbound lane and strike the wall of the bridge in the southbound lane. After striking the wall of the bridge the subjects vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane.

The subject was pronounced dead on the scene and his body will be transported to the crime lab to undergo an autopsy.Due to the sensitive nature of this ongoing investigation we will not be releasing the name of the subject.This is a joint investigation between The Trion Police Department and The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office.

From AM 1180