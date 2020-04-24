On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, and LaGrange Police Department, executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants resulting in the arrests of three individuals. Search warrants related to the Distribution and Trafficking of Methamphetamine and Cocaine were executed at 100 Country Club Road, Woodbury, Georgia; 620 Country Club Road, Woodbury, Georgia; 215 Bray Road, Woodbury, Georgia; and Kastle Inn, 11501 East Highway 85, Woodbury, Georgia, Rooms 6 and 7. The investigation started in March of 2020 and has expanded through this time. The investigation and subsequent search warrants resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $10,000.00, cocaine with a street value of approximately $5,000.00, a quantity of marijuana, three firearms, and approximately $40,000.00 in U.S. Currency. The following individuals were arrested and processed into surrounding county jails:

Jerald Noel Bolen – 35, of Woodbury, Conspiracy to Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Spalding County Jail

Lavor Mondrell Weaver – 40, of Woodbury, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Meriwether County Jail

Demario Ferguson – 39, of Woodbury, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, Meriwether County Jail

Additional charges and arrests are pending.