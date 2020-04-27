Three individuals are in custody following a high speed pursuit that began when a Centre Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic on Highway 9 South (Piedmont Highway) on Saturday evening.

The chase, which at times reached speeds of 100 miles per hours, traveled down Highway 9 South before turning onto County Road 83 and then onto Highway 411 North. The pursuit continued onto Highway 411 eventually turning onto County Road 34, County Road 113, County Road 40 and back onto 411 North where it finally came to an end on County Road 45.

22 year old Tyler Gene Dumas of Cedar Bluff was charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Violation of Stay At Home Order, 23 year old Tyler Shane McKnight of Sand Rock was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Violation of Stay At Home Order and 25 year old Natalie Lynn Brogdon of Centre was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Violation of Stay At Home Order.

Bond for McKnight and Brogdon was set at $2,000 each and $5,000 for Dumas.

In addition to being charged by Centre Police, Cherokee County Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said that Dumas and McKnight had active outstanding warrants through the Sheriff Office.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Centre Police during the course of the pursuit.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

