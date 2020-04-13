Thomas Harris “Tommy” Murphy, age 68, of Armuchee, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Murphy was born in Rome, Georgia on April 17, 1951, son of the late Harris J. Murphy and the late Beatrice Casey Murphy. Prior to retirement, he worked for a number of years in the textile industry.

Survivors include two sisters, Cynthia Humphries and Olivia Casey; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Murphy will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

Henderson & Son Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.