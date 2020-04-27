Most people know they have a credit score, but many people fail to grasp how much their score could be costing them. Liz Pulliam Weston, best-selling author and MSN Money columnist, estimates the lifetime cost of bad credit at $201,712.

$201,712?!? I don’t know about you, but that’s a lot more than I would have expected.

We all know that when as soon as you get your first loan or credit card, you begin establishing a credit score. And it follows you throughout your life. A good credit score can be the ticket to loan approvals and the best interest rates. But a poor score can do far more than raise the interest rate on a loan. It often determines rates for everything from homeowner’s and auto insurance to credit card accounts. It can even be a factor in obtaining employment, healthcare and cell phone service.

If the current economic woes weren’t bad enough for a consumer, the worst part is, that may just be the beginning – the woes actually could cause a person’s credit score to drop. Consider this:

If losing a job causes a person’s credit score to tank, future job opportunities might be in peril – especially if the company checks his or her credit score

Losing a house could make renting an apartment difficult after the landlord checks credit

Even if someone with bad credit finds a place to live (while paying a larger deposit because of that poor credit score), good luck with the utilities – most of them also check credit scores

To keep your score looking good, consider this:

Maintain on-time, consistent payment history on all credit

Never use more than 50 percent of available credit

Monitor credit reports carefully; remember that AnnualCreditReport.com is the free site to do this on.

And if you need to improve a poor score: