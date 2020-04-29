An executive order has been signed by Governor Brain Kemp to allow teens to get their driver’s license without taking a road test.

The order says that teens still have to fulfill all driving requirements, but the behind the wheel road test has been temporarily suspended while the Department of Driver’s Services practices social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp said it is impossible for an employee to administer the test while still practicing social distancing.

New driver’s must still have 40 hours of supervised driving, thus placing the driver’s life (and others) in the hands of parents that think their child is ready for the road.

Teens who have a permit and compete all other requirements will be able to exchange their permit for a license in the mail.

The current executive order expires in mid-May.