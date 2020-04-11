Three individuals, Patricia Lynn Phillips, 38 of Cartersville, Mac Arthur Williams Jr, 28 of Buford and Erica Jasmin Mensah, 23 of Dacula, were all arrested in Rome at Highway 140 at Prosperity Way after they were found with tobacco and a cellular device they were taking to an inmate at Hays State Prison.

Reports said that the suspects were going to use a drone to get the items to the inmate.

Authorities added that they were also found to be in possession of marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

All are charged with possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mensah is additionally charged with failure to maintain lane.